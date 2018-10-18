Aldi lines up a second Leighton Buzzard store as Wickes appears to pull out of retail park

Wickes appears to have pulled out of plans to set up shop on Leighton Buzzard’s new retail park, but developers have lined up Aldi as a replacement tenant.

It is understood that the discount retailer intends to keep its Vimy Road town centre base open if planning permission is secured for a larger outlet on the Grovebury Road site.

Central Beds Council has now received a formal planning application which, if approved, would pave the way for a 1,858sq metre foodstore.

The retail park originally gained planning permission in November 2013, with a condition that the presence of “convenience food retail” in the warehouses was forbidden.

However, last year, with M&S keen to put a Foodhall on the site, Central Beds Council agreed to amend the Section 106 agreement to allow its presence.

Retail park developer Claymore is now seeking permission for a similar concession for Aldi.

Wickes has declined to comment on the situation to the LBO, however writing on Facebook page Leighton/Linslade and surrounding villages What’s Occurring?, Central Beds and town councillor Ray Berry said: “I can now confirm that Wickes have withdrawn from the site on commercial grounds; however, I can also advise you that the now vacant unit will, subject to a planning application to revise the Section 106 Agreement, become a second/additional and much larger Aldi store. It is understood that Aldi are intent on retaining both town sites in the longer term.”

The LBO is also awaiting responses from Claymore and Aldi.

