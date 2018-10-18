Aldi lines up a second Leighton Buzzard store, but Wickes appear to want the retail park unit too

Aldi is targeting a move onto Leighton Buzzard’s new retail park, but Wickes seem to be competing with them for the available unit

It is understood that the discount food retailer intends to keep its Vimy Road town centre base open if planning permission is secured for a larger outlet on the Grovebury Road site.

Central Beds Council has now received a formal planning application which, if approved, would pave the way for a 1,858sq metre foodstore.

The retail park originally gained planning permission in November 2013, with a condition that the presence of “convenience food retail” in the warehouses was forbidden.

However, last year, with M&S keen to put a Foodhall on the site, Central Beds Council agreed to amend the Section 106 agreement to allow its presence.

Retail park developer Claymore is now seeking permission for a similar concession for Aldi.

It was originally believed that Wickes may have abandoned a move to Leighton Buzzard and that Aldi had been lined up as a replacement tenant.

The DIY chain has declined to comment on the situation to the LBO. However Central Beds and town councillor Ray Berry in an updated statement this evening said: “It would seem that Wickes have not pulled out of the Grovebury Road Retail Park; rather, the Aldi bid for the unit is in competition with the existing Wickes aim to come to town.

“Regardless of the outcome of any single company’s efforts in occupying units within the site, I do sincerely hope that the Grovebury Road Retail Park can breed the sort of business success that all the companies involved warrant and our that town needs!”

The LBO is currently waiting for comment from Aldi and Claymore. More as we get it...

