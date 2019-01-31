B&M ready to open as it brings 50 jobs to Leighton Buzzard’s new retail park

Another store will be opening its doors on Leighton Buzzard’s Grovebury Retail Park next week.

Following the launch of Subway in December and Pets at Home earlier this month, B&M has confirmed it will open at 9am on Wednesday, February 6.

Grovebury Road Retail Park

The discount retailer is creating 50 jobs for local people at the site, following hot on the heels of another of its store openings at Gypsy Lane in Luton.

B&M say customers can expect to find a wide variety of branded products including toys, food and drink, pet range, health and beauty and homewares.

The store also boasts its own garden centre – with everything from seeds to pots and hundreds of plant varieties delivered fresh to store throughout the season.

A spokesperson from B&M said: “We’re feeling really positive about the creation of more jobs for local people and we hope customers are going to be delighted with their new store.

“We are all really excited to get the doors open and welcome our new customers through the door in a few weeks.”

Job roles are advertised on the B&M careers website and range from sales assistant, to floor managers and cleaners.

Other stores planned for the site include M&S Foodhall which is down to open on February 20, plus KFC, Costa Coffee and Topps Tiles.

As previously reported, Aldi is looking to take over Wickes’ position as an anchor tenant on the retail park, subject to planning permission being secured from Central Beds Council.

The discount food retailer is targeting the Grovebury Road site, but intends to keep open what would be a smaller base in Vimy Road as well.