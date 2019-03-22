Cash will help with clean-up of Leighton Buzzard town centre

Central Beds Council is to receive just over £49,000 of government funding to help clean up the High Streets and pavements in its town centres.

Councillor Budge Wells, Deputy Executive Member for Community Services said: “The money will be used for pavement repairs and cleaning, to ensure that Central Bedfordshire’s High Streets are repaired where needed and look their very best to help encourage shoppers and visitors back into our town centres.”

Keeping Leighton Buzzard clean

“Over the last few months, the council already had a programme of activities to tidy-up and clean pavements in five of our town centres. This additional money means we can continue this work.”

Since December last year, the council’s team has been tidying up the town centres of Leighton Buzzard, Sandy, Biggleswade, Shefford and Houghton Regis.

A steam-cleaning machine has been hired to lift all dirt, grease and chewing gum from the block paving in the towns without using chemicals.

Instead, the machine relies on steam rather than high-pressure water, which can cause damage and additional mess. It has also meant that the pavements are not only clean, but are less slippery after the treatment.

The council’s bus shelters have also been spruced-up. There are 346 bus shelters in total, but some require more work than others. The cleaning crew has been washing these alongside their other tidying projects.

The council’s £49,089 of government funding is part of a wider £9.75 million pot announced last weekend to help smarten up High Streets across the country.

The council has also recently been investing £1million of its own capital to give grants to independent High Streets shops and businesses to help fund shopfront improvements and refurbishments, to help boost the economy of its town centres.

> What would you do the improve the look of Leighton Buzzard town centre. Email news@lbobserver.co.uk