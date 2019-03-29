Comprehensive parking strategy for Leighton Buzzard close to completion

A comprehensive study addressing parking issues in Leighton Buzzard is due to be completed in April.

Conservative Leighton Buzzard South councillor Ray Berry asked about progress with the parking strategy for the town at Tuesday’s meeting of Central Beds Council’s traffic management committee.

Parking

A thorough overhaul of parking-related issues is being carried out in some towns in Central Bedfordshire.

The council’s team leader traffic management Paul Salmon said: “It’s almost complete, so that is every road in Leighton Buzzard.

“It’s very comprehensive, unlike anything I’ve seen before.

“This gives us information on available kerb space, what parking restrictions are in place, when parking is there, illegal parking on a weekday and at the weekend, and how many people have got illegal dropped kerbs.

Traffic and highways officers will consider the findings and review what can be done to restrict illegal parking and expect to produce a final report in April.

There will then be a consultation process involving councillors before any relevant measures are taken.

