Free advice on women’s health from St Judes Clinic, Leighton Buzzard

There’s free expert advice available from women’s health physiotherapists at St Judes Clinic, Leighton Buzzard, during Women’s Health Week (February 5-9).

Often seen as something embarrassing, as many as 1 in 3 women experience some form of women’s health problem during their lifetime.

Urinary or stress incontinence, leaking urine whilst coughing, sneezing or exercising or having to go to the toilet often or suddenly, has a major impact on quality of life.

Women are avoiding the issue and adjusting their lifestyles - some dress differently to hide the problem, others said it affected their activity levels, sex lives or were unwilling to go to places without toilets.

Many women are so embarrassed that they take up to 10 years to report the problem to their GP, unaware that specialist physiotherapy can help.

A thorough assessment by a Women’s Health Physiotherapist is the first step towards successful treatment – they are experts in their field and have the specialist skills needed to treat these problems.

There are various treatment options available, ranging from simple lifestyle changes such as advice on bladder and bowel habits, diet and fluid intake to pelvic floor exercises, Pilates and electrotherapy.

Getting specialist help can be lifechanging - women can go about their daily lives without having to worry about bladder problems. They can also gain confidence and self esteem, get back into exercise, help to prevent back pain and sleep better.

St Judes have recently extended their Women’s Health Services to include their new “One Stop Mum Check,” a comprehensive postnatal assessment of the pelvic floor, posture, back and abdominal muscles.

Antenatal Physiotherapy is also offered to pregnant ladies who are suffering from low back/pelvic girdle pain (SPD) and diastasis recti (separation of the abdominal muscles).

As part of their Women’s Health Week 5 – 9 February, Moira D’Arcy and Jo Dyson, Women’s Health Physiotherapists from St Judes Clinic, will be offering free confidential 10-minute advice chats at the clinic in Lake Street, Leighton Buzzard (or on the telephone).

To book, call: 01525 377751 or email: enquiries@stjudesclinic.com. Further information is available from their website: www.stjudesclinic.com.