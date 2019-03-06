Funding available for charity and community organisations in Leighton Buzzard and Linslade

Do you know of a local charity, voluntary or not-for-profit organisation which needs funds for a specific project to benefit the local community?

Leighton-Linslade Town Council says applications are now welcome for General Grants of up to £500.

Your organisation could be eligible for grant aid of up to £500 for specific projects provided you meet the criteria, which is that your group:

> is a not-for-profit group

> can use the grant within one year on a specific project (not day-to-day running costs)

> has aims and objectives that are clear and well defined and are a real benefit to the community of Leighton-Linslade

> has a bank or building society account with at least two joint signatories

> has a constitution or set of rules

> has annual accounts or a statement of income and expenditure

> has a clear financial need

> has an awareness of the effect of the project on the environment.

Start-Up Grants of up to £250 are also available for start-up groups. The council will need to know:

> why you want to start the group and how it will be continued

> how much support you have from people wanting to join or run the group

> how you know there is a need

Organisations applying which have received a grant in previous years, must produce a report and evidence regarding use of that grant, before the new application can be assessed.

Application forms and details are available on the Town Council’s website (www.leightonlinslade-tc.gov.uk) or from The White House, Hockliffe Street, Leighton Buzzard, LU7 1HD. Alternatively telephone 01525 631920 or email info@leightonlinslade-tc.gov.uk.

The closing date for applications is Friday, 22 March 2019.

Applications from organisations representing the arts or sports should apply separately to the Arts Forum and Sports Council respectively (contact details are obtainable from The White House).