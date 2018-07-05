Giant screen comes to Leighton Buzzard for final of World Cup – but will we be watching England on it?

The World Cup is coming to Parson’s Close Recreation Ground with a giant screen to be erected for the final of the tournament.

Whether England will be competing in the Sunday, July 15 match remains to be seen with Gareth Southgate’s men due to take on Sweden in Saturday’s quarter-final, followed by a potential semi-final clash against Croatia or Russia.

Leighton-Linslade Town Council is stressing that the target audience is not those who would otherwise watch the game down the pub with friends, rather families who would like to bring a blanket for a picnic afternoon.

The council aims to show the Wimbledon Men’s Final (which begins at 2pm) before the football, but are stressing that viewing will switch from the tennis to the World Cup as the 4pm kick-off approaches.

A statement reads: “Here at Leighton-Linslade Town Council, we are very excited for the upcoming World Cup and Wimbledon Finals!

“To celebrate, we will be holding a family friendly event in Parson’s Close Recreation Ground, providing a giant TV screen for the whole community to enjoy together!

“We will have the usual Sunday afternoon Band Concert at the slightly earlier time of 2pm -4pm, with music from Milton Keynes Brass, and refreshments available in the day centre.

“We will also be showing the Wimbledon Men’s Final from 2pm until 3.45pm and then switching across to the World Cup Final from 3.45pm onwards. (The Wimbledon final WILL be cut short to show the football if it hasn’t finished).

“Light refreshments will be available from the kiosk, including hot and cold drinks and snacks.

“And of course the Splash Park, beach, recreation park and skate park will all be available!

“So why not get the whole family together, grab a picnic blanket and some chairs and pack up a picnic for an afternoon of Finals in the Park, with something for everyone!

“All proceeds from refreshment sales will go to the Town Mayor’s Charity Fund, supporting KidsOut, Macmillan Cancer Support and Autism Bedfordshire.”