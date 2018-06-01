Help others in Leighton-Linslade by answering the CALL from Citizens Advice

Citizens Advice Leighton-Linslade (CALL) is looking for new recruits from the local community to join its board of trustees.

The charity, based at Bossard House in West Street, helps people to resolve their legal, money and other problems by providing information and advice, and by influencing policy makers.

CALL is one of 300 local Citizens Advice across England and Wales, each of which is a registered charity with its own board of trustees, responsible for leading the local organisation and deciding how it is run. Trustees volunteer their time and expertise, and have opportunities to develop new skills.

Linslade resident, Katharine Reedy, has been a trustee for four years, combining the role with her full-time job at the Open University in Milton Keynes.

She explained: “I joined CALL because I wanted to support an organisation that makes a big difference to people in their hour of need, and promotes social justice.

“A former work colleague mentioned that the local branch was looking for trustees and straight away I knew it was something I wanted to do. I’ve found it immensely worthwhile and fulfilling, and seeing the difference to people’s lives as a result of the support they receive from CALL is fantastic.

“Trustees attend five evening meetings during the year and can also get involved in projects or areas of interest. I enjoy supporting CALL’s research and campaigns work which aims to raise awareness of issues affecting local people and influence policies and practices at national level.

“We’d like to encourage anyone who has a real desire to improve the lives of local people, and a willingness to share their skills and knowledge, to consider joining us. No specific qualifications are required and we welcome people of all ages, backgrounds and experience who are passionate about helping others and can offer commitment, ideas, and good judgement.

“We’re a small team and we each bring different skills to our roles as trustees, but we are all here to ensure that CALL does what it was set up to do – offer high quality advice services to people in and around Leighton-Linslade.”

For more information or an informal chat about the role of trustee at CALL, contact Tabitha Park, Chief Officer on 01525 374589 or email tabithapark@leightonlinsladecab.org.uk