Imminent announcement on final tenant for Leighton Buzzard retail park, as developers say all units should be open by Christmas

Developers behind the Grovebury Road Retail Park in Leighton Buzzard say they expect to announce the final tenant “very shortly” and hope all the units will be open by Christmas.

The Claymore Group first received outline planning approval from Central Beds Council in November 2013, and in March 2017 it was given the full go-ahead on more detailed aspects of the development, including the appearance and scale of the buildings, landscaping and site layout.

Grovebury Road Retail Park ( Claymore Group )

Building work began in October 2017 and a Claymore spokesman told the LBO this week: “We are progressing well on site (about two thirds of the way through the build programme) and practical completion of the main contract works is anticipated early Autumn 2018 for handover to tenants for their fit out.

“We have a confirmed line-up of Marks & Spencer Food Hall, B&M, Wickes, Pets At Home, KFC drive thru, Topps Tiles and Subway.

“The final unit is under offer and an announcement on this occupier is expected very shortly.

“We are not aiming for a specific opening day due to the variable fitting out programmes (some as short as 4-5 weeks, others longer) but their target will be to have all open for Christmas.”