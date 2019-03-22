KFC gives update on planned Leighton Buzzard retail park launch

The new KFC planned for Leighton Buzzard’s Grovebury Retail Park is still potentially months away from opening.

Speculation has been rife in recent weeks that the restaurant’s launch has been held up due to problems with the site layout, specifically that the drive-thru lane hadn’t been created wide enough for larger vehicles.

When asked for the latest news, a KFC spokesman said: “We’re hoping to open our exciting new restaurant in Leighton Buzzard this summer which will create 50 full-time and part-time jobs in the local area.

“Anyone wishing to join the team at Leighton Buzzard should check out our careers page - kfc.co.uk/careers – for exciting opportunities.’’

When pressed on whether there had been a hiccup with the site layout, the spokesman failed to elaborate on the statement.

Developer of the retail park, Claymore Phoenix, has also failed to respond to an enquiry from the LBO.