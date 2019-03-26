Leighton Buzzard cake maker’s Brexit creation that’s split down the middle!

The owner of a Leighton Buzzard cake company has created a three-tier cake for this year’s Best of British Cake Competition at the Ideal Home Show.

This year’s theme for the show is Best of British and owner of La Belle Cake Company, Michelle Shulman, made The Brexit Cake tagging it ‘Best of British?’.

The UK side of the Brexit cake

One half of the cake is the UK and the other half is the EU. Michelle was inspired by a metaphor from newspaper columnist Gary Bainbridge - you can’t take eggs out of a cake.

She said: “I wanted to create a piece that sparked a conversation. A showpiece that asked, regardless of whether you voted leave or remain, is Brexit currently showing the Best of British? Is it showcasing the best of British products? Is it showcasing the best of the British people?

“I think it’s certainly safe to say that whether you voted leave or remain the one thing people can agree on is it’s certainly not showing the best of the British government right now. But can we, hand on heart, honestly say that at this particular moment in time, right now, we are really seeing what is Best of British?”

The Brexit Cake