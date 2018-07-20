Leighton Buzzard’s splash park shut today for essential repairs to surfacing

Leighton Buzzard’s splash park is closed today (Friday) for repairs to its surfacing, just a year after the entire rubber flooring was replaced.

But the work to the popular Parson’s Close Recreation Ground facility, which first opened in April 2011, won’t be costing Leighton-Linslade Town Council any money as it is under warranty.

Splash park surface... PHOTO: LLTC

A council spokesman said: “Depending on use and atmospheric conditions, wet pour should last for years.

“However, there may be times when routine maintenance is required. For example repairs are required when wet pour surface shrinks or expands. This is a natural occurrence of wetpour as rubber expands and contracts throughout the fluctuating seasons. However, it may take many years for the effects to become visible.

“Unfortunately, the essential necessary repairs being undertaken today is happening sooner than we would have anticipated. However, this is being undertaken under guarantee from the supplier who installed the replacement surface last year, so the town council is incurring no costs.”