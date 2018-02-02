Leighton-Linslade Town Council agrees council tax freeze for sixth year running

Leighton-Linslade Town Councillors have voted unanimously in support of leaving Council Tax unchanged for the sixth consecutive year.

Despite rising inflation and increasing costs, the council says it is able to deliver a balanced budget for 2018/19 without having to draw down on reserves, compromise on service delivery or draw back on its ambitious improvement plans for the parish over the coming 12 months.

Council leader Ewan Wallace says the authority remains committed to parish improvements and made reference to a raft of future town council initiatives that include; the £150,000 Youth Grant Offer aimed at supporting volunteer groups, refurbishment of the multi-storey toilets, refurbishment of Page’s Park pavilion, improved architectural lighting within the town centre, electronic information signage boards, market improvements and confirmation that the council will continue to run a three-day Christmas weekend festival.

Cllr Wallace said: “Meeting the cost of living is always a challenge. I know the residents of Leighton-Linslade will be pleased, and perhaps surprised, to know that for the 6th year in a row the Conservative run town council will again freeze the amount residents pay in council tax for town council in 2018/19.

“I doubt any of us can think of bills we receive that are the same as what they were in 2013. I am proud to lead a council with a strong record of delivery of services such as: the Tactic youth service; award winning parks; successful cultural events such as the Big Lunch and an improved market.”

For more information on other projects and initiatives that the council has delivered and is intending to do, visit the Town Council website:- http://www.leightonlinslade-tc.gov.uk/.

> As previously reported, average Band D households across Central Bedfordshire are likely to have to find around an extra £100 per year following budget proposals from Central Beds Council (up £85.28), Beds Police (up £12) and the fire service (up £1.85).