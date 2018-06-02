Linslade Tennis Club served with council cash for ace new facilities

Linslade Tennis Club celebrated their successful grant application for Leighton-Linslade’s Youth Promise Grant at their open house event last weekend.

Cllr Steve Cotter, Chair of the Cultural and Economic Services and Cllr Ewan Wallace, Council Leader, handed the cheque to club chairman, Richard Braithwaite and three young tennis players.

An example of a mini tennis court

Cllr Wallace said, “Investing in our young people is incredibly important to us and we want to make sure we allocate all of the grant money. I encourage people to apply for the grant, so we can nurture our youth and support local organisations such as the tennis club who are just terrific.”

The club plan to increase their facilities by creating a mini tennis court and practice fence, invest in young people to achieve the level one coaching accreditation and increase their youth membership.