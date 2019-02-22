M&S Foodhall 'will help drive competition in Leighton Buzzard'

Leighton Buzzard’s new M&S Foodhall will drive competition in the town, a leading councillor has stated.

The store opened on the Grovebury Retail Park on Wednesday morning with people clamouring to be the first through the doors.

In 2017, Central Beds Council announced that it had approved a change to the original planning restrictions and would now allow the sale of convenience food at Grovebury Road Retail Park. This enabled M&S to progress their ambition to open a Foodhall in Leighton-Linslade.

Councillor Nigel Young, Executive Member for Regeneration and Business at Central Beds Council, said: “We are delighted to have another high-profile store for the residents of Leighton-Linslade to shop at.

“Now loyal M&S customers no longer have to travel out of the area. An M&S here helps drive competition and creates a new premium offer for the town. Judging by the queues waiting to get in this morning, it will be a popular and busy store.

“There are now some great household-name stores for shoppers to visit at Grovebury Road Retail Park. The shopping park will provide even more retail facilities and jobs for local people, and we look forward to its formal opening in the summer.”

