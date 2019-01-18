M&S opening date in Leighton Buzzard revealed – with Golden Tickets given away to first 200 customers

Marks & Spencer has today (Friday) announced the date it will be opening the doors to its newest Foodhall in Leighton Buzzard.

Located on Grovebury Retail Park, the store will launch on Wednesday, February 20 at 10am, and will be led by manager Emma Wyeth alongside her team of 45 colleagues.

M&S Foodhall

To celebrate the opening, M&S Leighton Buzzard will be giving away exclusive Golden Tickets to the first 200 customers through the doors. The Golden Tickets will include offers for £5 and £25 ‘spend today’ vouchers, as well as one £200 Gift Card and two £100 Gift Cards.

Emma, who has worked at M&S for 18 years, said: “My team and I are really excited about our new store in Leighton Buzzard.

“We’ll be working hard to provide outstanding service for the community and the new Foodhall will offer all the everyday essentials, as well as seasonal inspiration and innovation.

“Cutting the ribbon and welcoming customers in for the first time will be a great moment for the team and I hope lots of local residents will pop down and join us.”

The new store will offer thousands of food products, ranging from dinner favourites, through to the seasonal innovations.

Offering the opportunity to try something new with family and friends, customers visiting the store will be able to enjoy the recently unveiled Plant Kitchen – a brand-new collection of over 60 plant-based meals, snacks and ingredients.

The store, with 277 car parking spaces, will also offer the full range of M&S Clothing & Home products via its Click & Collect service.

For customers looking for extra inspiration whilst in store, the new M&S team will be providing foodie tips for shoppers by sharing their own M&S favourite products via bespoke badges, in-store signage and conversations with customers.

In addition, through the use of new digital devices called Honeywells, colleagues will be on hand to help customers find whatever they need, quickly looking up if products are in stock. The devices can also be used to help customers load their Sparks offers onto their Sparks card.

The store will be open Monday to Saturday, 8am-9pm, and on Sunday, 11am-5pm.