Marina plans finally granted the thumbs up in Ivinghoe

An application for a 170-berth marina in Ivinghoe has been approved by Aylesbury Vale District Council.

The site at Ivinghoe Golf Driving Range on Horton Road, Ivinghoe, was approved for development after a successful application by Fenny Marina Ltd.

Two previous applications in 2009 and 2010 granted permission for a marina on the site – located between the villages of Horton and Ivinghoe, just west of the Grand Union Canal.However, these were not implemented due to failures to raise the necessary finance during the ongoing economic crash.

The design and access statement for the latest application noted: “The marina is designed to provide secure and readily accessible moorings for 170 privately owned boats including wheelchair users.

“The jetties are ‘fixed’ and not floating, offering a more stable and safe means of access to and from the boats.”

Fenny Marina Ltd currently own and manage Fenny Marina in Southam, Warwickshire.

The statement added: “a 170 berth marina to serve the Grand Union Canal with facilities would increase the number of holiday makers and boaters to the area and provide additional economic advantages to the local economy.”

When the application was submitted last year, Ivinghoe Parish Council called for an extension to the consultation period as well as an updated travel plan. On January 29, the parish council objected to the plans. Nevertheless, the delegated officer approved the application, highlighting its economic benefits and that the principle of development had been established by previous planning permissions.