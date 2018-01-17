More parking for Leighton Buzzard by 2020-21?

The possibility of providing more off-street parking in Leighton Buzzard and Biggleswade by 2020-21 has been highlighted by Central Beds Council.

The move has the potential of providing £200,000 extra income per year for the council, according to its latest budget papers.

The LBO has previously reported how Leighton Buzzard’s car parks are virtually at full capacity, particularly during the summer as visitors swarm to the town’s splash park and beach.

And chairman of LB First, Gennaro Borrelli, has said the group had been campaigning for parking improvements for a number of years.

He said: “It is one of the main topics that people coming into town complain about to local business owners.”

A Central Beds Council spokesman told the LBO this week: “The need for additional parking spaces was originally highlighted in area assessments undertaken some time ago.

“We are currently working on updating those and that work will inform us on potential locations and numbers, hence we cannot provide any further detail on those specifics at the moment.

“Progressing the additional parking is subject to budget approval.”