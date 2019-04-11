No escaping that it’s been a superb year for business based near Leighton Buzzard

Wing-based Escape Room, Don’t Get Locked In has recently celebrated its first birthday and is looking forward to an egg-citing Easter!

The venture is located at Acorn Farm Business Centre, off Cublington Road, and was set up by the Wright family of Linslade in 2018.

Don't Get Locked In

Co-founder Cathy Wright said of the anniversary landmark: “We had a great time with our players, celebrating with cakes, balloons and competition giveaways. It’s been an incredible year.”

The venue is holding a mini Easter egg hunt running between April 19 to 22 when they’ll be hiding chocolate for players to find in one of their rooms, the 1940s themed ‘The Secret Hut’.

Book in for Easter fun (no extra charge) via www.dontgetlockedin.com