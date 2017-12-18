Owner of The Victorian Emporium wins at the Best Business Women Awards

The owner of The Victorian Emporium in Leighton Buzzard has won an award at The Best Business Women Awards.

Emma Page, of Stoke Road, won the award for Best Online Business, and was also nominated for Best Business.

The businesswoman runs The Victorian Emporium with her husband, Simon.

They opened the online home improvement store in 2012.

The awards were set up two years ago by multi-award winning entrepreneur Debbie Gilbert, to recognise and reward female business talent.

Emma said: “It was lovely to win, a great surprise, unfortunately I was unable to go to the awards as I had an operation the week before but someone went on my behalf.

“I will be going to the winners’ drinks in London in a few weeks’ time.

“As a business we will continue to grow the business and push it forward and continue to work on the website, we want to carry on growing as a business.”