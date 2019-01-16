Pets at Home opens at Leighton Buzzard’s new retail park

Town councillor Clive Palmer attended the grand opening of Pets at Home Leighton Buzzard on Friday.

Councillor Clive Palmer officially the new store, before taking part in an exclusive tour of the new facilities, including the new Groom Room pet salon.

Area manager at the Grovebury Retail Park store, Alison Miller, said: “What a fantastic start! Our opening weekend went even better than we had hoped, and it was great to welcome one of our local councillors and show him the new amenities that we have on offer at the store.

“Our new store features thousands of dedicated pet products for not only dogs and cats but small animals, fish and local wildlife too. We have also createdseven jobs for the community across a range of full-time and part-time positions.”

All colleagues at the new store receive extensive training on pet care and pet knowledge which is endorsed by City & Guilds, providing a stamp of approval that demonstrates the value of its training.

Councillor Palmer, said: “We are pleased to welcome Pets at Home to the local area, which will contribute to the Grovebury Retail Park and bring more shopping options to the area.”

The store is home to an Adoption Centre, run by independent charity, Support Adoption For Pets, where pets such as rabbits, guinea pigs, hamsters and other small animals are cared for until a new loving home can be found. The 6,000sq ft shop also features an aquatics centre.