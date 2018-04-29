Potholes and congestion among the topics up for debate at Leighton Buzzard event

Congestion, roads, access, vehicles, enforcement and safety... it’s time to have you say on these hot topics in Leighton Buzzard.

Each year the Community Forum Steering group get together to talk about issues within the town. The group has been going since 2013 and is open to local residents, community groups and businesses.

This year the focus is on safer use of our roads and footpaths in Leighton-Linslade. The Highways Team will join the town council and Central Beds Council along with other key local groups to discuss the issues facing on our highways from congestion, potholes and damaged roads, access, vehicle issues, enforcement areas and of course safe use of our roads and public highways. Other topics include emissions, schools, crossings, new estates, road planning and signage, cyclists, parking and general highway issues.

This event will educate and promote better use of local highways, safer access for emergency vehicles and our health and well-being.

The event is a drop-in session for you to come and have your say. A large map will be on display to make it easy to pinpoint your problem areas, a graffiti board for you to make notes and give ideas and suggestions and of course experts and local groups will be on hand for you to speak with.

It takes place on Saturday, May 5 at the town’s library from 10am-12noon.

For more information on this event or if you are interested in joining the group, then email: Partnerships.CommunityEngagementTeam@centralbedfordshire.gov.uk or telephone: 0300 300 6166.