Pubwatch bans 12 people from its bars in Leighton Buzzard in 6 weeks since relaunch

Leighton Buzzard Pubwatch has been very busy in the first six weeks since its relaunch, with action taken against 14 people for anti-social behaviour.

This includes two warning letters issued and 12 people banned from all Leighton Buzzard Pubwatch venues, including five two-year bans and one five-year ban.

“We really feel this highlights the extent of the issues that we as licensees experience on a regular basis”, said Lisa Drew, secretary of Pubwatch.

“But, we are stronger together and by reporting incidents to the police, we can help to stop serial offenders.”

Pubwatch holds regular meetings with Central Bedfordshire Council, Leighton-Linslade Town Council and Bedfordshire Police to discuss any issues which affect licensed premises.

And during these meetings members can choose to instigate a ban, and a letter is sent to the offender informing them of the decision.

Ms Drew added: “Banning someone is not a decision we take lightly, but drugs and violence cannot be tolerated, and we have to take action to protect ourselves and our customers.”

Sgt Liam Mitchell, from Bedfordshire Police’s community safety team, said: “Local Pubwatch schemes play a key role in managing the night time economy of our town centres.

“Venues work together to deter crime, and exclude those who seek to undermine the safety and enjoyment of others.

“The number of venues that are committed to participate in the scheme in Leighton Buzzard is really encouraging, as is their enthusiasm to ensure Leighton Buzzard is a safe and pleasant place to visit.”

The are currently fifteen licenced premises signed up to Pubwatch in and around Leighton Buzzard and Linslade, and the scheme’s organisers are keen to attract new members.

If you run a licensed premises, and would be interested in joining Pubwatch, please email pubwatch.lb@outlook.com