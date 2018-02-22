Signs are good for Leighton Buzzard’s economy

Economic signs look promising for Leighton Buzzard with plenty of interest from companies looking to invest in the town.

Central Beds Council says levels of inward investment continue to be high, with 148 district-wde enquiries into the council up to the end of December, of which 33 were in the last quarter of 2017.

Of the most recent interest, 19 were companies looking across the whole of Central Beds, with six specifically stating Leighton-Linslade as their preferred destination.

CBC says between April and the end of December, 31 firms have either relocated or expanded within Leighton-Linslade, four of which were in the last quarter.

Those include Frozen Food Ltd which took a 4,800sqft unit on Cherrycourt Way and G2 Natural Ltd who took a 3,500sqft unit on Youngs Industrial Estate.

In the town centre, only 3.9% of premises are vacant, but the council points out that there are units under offer or that are being refurbished too.

> Using money from the Education & Skills Funding Agency, the Bedfordshire Employment & Skills Service organises a range of courses for local residents which are designed to help them seek employment or support career progression.

Since the start of the academic year, 78 residents from Leighton-Linslade have benefitted from local courses which have been held at Astral Park, the Library and the Friends Meeting House.