A southbound lane will be closed on the Stoke Hammond bypass for five days next week.

Transport for Buckinghamshire will be carrying out repair and upgrade work to crash barriers between the B4032 Leighton Road roundabout to the Soulbury overbridge (Brenda Jennings Bridge).

The Lane 1 - inside lane - closure will be from Monday, June 18 to Friday, June 22 between 9.30am and 3.30pm.