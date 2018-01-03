Study looks for solutions to Leighton Buzzard traffic troubles

A major traffic study in Leighton Buzzard and Linslade is scheduled to begin within the next year – which aims to provide solutions for some of the town’s traffic woes.

Plans for the study were revealed during a meeting of Leighton-Linslade Town Council’s planning and transport committee.

During that meeting, Central Bedfordshire Council’s principal highways officer Steve Lakin said that the study would go ahead subject to budget approval.

Cllr Clive Palmer, chairman of the committee, told the LBO this week: “We very much welcome the fact that finally there is going to be this study.

“We’re only too aware of the transport issues we’ve got, and these arise from the expansion of the town as well as the fact that the infrastructure to go with it has been lacking. Whatever solutions the study finds we must leave to their expertise, but I’m looking forward to seeing what they come up with.

“The basic problem that many of us feel is that lack of investment in infrastructure.”

During the committee meeting, it was noted: “The committee was advised that, subject to budget approval, it was anticipated that a study of the whole town would take place in 2018-19.

“This would be a significant piece of work looking at traffic flow and parking pressures across the town and would take some time to complete.

“Traffic flow on West Street was discussed and it was noted that this was a long standing capacity issue, exacerbated by the housing growth in the town.

“A number of ideas were expressed including a patrol officer at the Bridge Street crossing to help manage pedestrian movement at school start and end times. However, this didn’t address the issue experienced at weekends. The Local Plan and Local Area Transport Plan would provide the forums to develop long term plans for transport within the town.”

A Central Bedfordshire Council spokesman added: “We are indeed looking into the possibility of a transport study which would be a comprehensive review of traffic flow, parking and other related issues across Leighton Buzzard.

“The study itself and any changes that might be proposed as a result of it are both subject to budget approval and timescales are yet to be confirmed.”

