The Wardrobe store in Leighton Buzzard says it has been returning unsold clothes following its closure

An upmarket second-hand clothes shop in Leighton Buzzard has made a concerted effort to return unsold clothes and sales commission to customers following its closure last month.

The Wardrobe store in Peacock Parade, Lake Street, closed on January 31, after just 18 months in business.

The shop specialised in high quality, second-hand clothing, with donors given some commission from the sale of their items.

Owner Tracey Glover has returned unsold items and paid customers’ commission after the shop closure at the end of last month.

She said: “We were praying for a Christmas miracle but sadly, it didn’t happen.

“We advertised that the shop was closing for two months beforehand on Facebook, asking if customers could come and pick up their items before January 31.

“We did not put a sign up in the shop window as the landlord advised against it for safety reasons.

“Since the shop closed, I’ve been going around Leighton Buzzard delivering stuff back to customers. Anyone who has our literature can also contact me on my mobile phone.”

The demise of The Wardrobe is a blow for the speciality and independent shops in Leighton Buzzard town centre. Boutique children’s store Poppy & Zach notably closed its premises in Leighton Road in February 2017, after three years in business.

> Anyone wishing to contact Tracey can get in touch directly via the shop’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/TheWardrobeLB/.

Alternatively, contact the LBO on 01582 798512.