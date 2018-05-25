TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence hat-trick for Rushmere Country Park

Rushmere Country Park has received a TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence for the third year running due to the number of excellent and good reviews it receives via the website - the attraction’s current rating is 4 stars.

Now in its eighth year, the Certificate of Excellence celebrates hospitality businesses that have earned great traveller reviews on TripAdvisor.

The slide at Rushmere Park is popular with families

Award recipients include accommodation, places to eat and attractions located all over the world that have continually delivered a quality customer experience.

The park in Heath and Reach is managed by The Greensand Trust on a not-for-profit basis and has been made available by the Trust and Central Bedfordshire Council working in partnership for the benefit of local people and wildlife.

The Greensand Trust’s Chief Executive Gill Welham said: “We’re delighted to have once again been awarded this internationally recognised standard of excellence, thanks to many visitors of Rushmere Country Park posting positive reviews.

“We really appreciate this feedback from our visitors as we do listen and are continually trying to improve what we offer – as a charity all proceeds made are reinvested into the running of the park.”

The Certificate of Excellence accounts for the quality and quantity of reviews submitted by travellers on TripAdvisor over a 12-month period. To qualify, a business must maintain an overall TripAdvisor bubble rating of at least four out of five, have a minimum number of reviews and must have been listed on TripAdvisor for at least 12 months.