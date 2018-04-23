Two Leighton Buzzard companies recognised in Queen’s Awards for Enterprise

HM Lord-Lieutenant of Bedfordshire, Helen Nellis, has praised two Leighton Buzzard companies who were among the winners in the 2018 Queen’s Awards for Enterprise.

Peli Bio Thermal, on Stanbridge Road, and FAI Automotive, on Grovebury Road, were both recognised in the International Trade category at the UK’s most prestigious business awards, which were announced on HM The Queen’s Birthday.

Mrs Nellis said: “Bedfordshire is well known for creating an environment of innovation, entrepreneurship and commercial success.

“I am delighted that four outstanding companies have been honoured this year. My sincere congratulations to them all and best wishes for their continuing success.”

International Trade Award winners are defined as having demonstrated that their business has achieved substantial growth in overseas earnings and in commercial success, for their business size and sector, through either outstanding achievement over three years or continuous achievement over six years.

FAI Automotive is one of the UK’s leading independent distributors of replacement automotive parts, it offers an all-makes programme with the FAI brand, covering European, Japanese and Korean passenger cars and light commercial vans.

The company distributes throughout the UK to the garage industry, via a network of local stockists (Motor Factors) together with direct supply to engine re-conditioners. It also has an ever-growing export division doing business in over 55 countries around the world.

Peli Bio Thermal is celebrating its second consecutive Queen’s Award win, last year they were given an award innovation for its Chronos Advance.

The company is the global leader in design and manufacture of both high-performance case solutions and advanced portable lighting systems. Their products are used by professionals in the most demanding markets including firefighting, police, defence/military, aerospace, entertainment, industrial and the consumer market.

Peli BioThermal President David Williams said: “We are proud to receive this auspicious award again, this time for International Trade.

“It is an absolute honour to receive Royal recognition for our outstanding performance exporting our pioneering products worldwide.”

The Queen’s Awards for Enterprise are the United Kingdom’s most accomplished business awards, which recognise and celebrate enterprise excellence.

The winners will attend a reception at Buckingham Palace later this year.