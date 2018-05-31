Two week stint of pothole patching starts on Monday in Leighton Buzzard and Linslade

A pothole repair team from Central Beds Council, complete with their ‘Jetpatcher’ machine, will start work in Leighton Buzzard and Linslade on Monday, June 4.

They plan to be in town for two weeks fixing the areas of crumbling road surface of most concern.

If there are specific potholes that you think might not be scheduled for repair, you can submit details on http://www.cb-report-it.co.uk/pothole.aspx in order that the plan can be amended accordingly.

A Central Beds Council spokesman said: “We use a Jetpatcher machine to conveniently fill potholes ‘on the go’. This is the main way we repair potholes following the winter season, although we do also use more conventional methods throughout the year.

“During 2017 the Jetpatcher repaired more than 20,000 potholes and we get more than 2,500 reports of potholes every month from online reporting by residents.”