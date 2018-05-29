Women needed to multitask in construction

Houghton Regis based Aldwyck Housing Group has recently appointed its first female multi-skilled operative to carry out repairs in its customers’ homes. But it desperately wants more.

The 11,000-homes housing association has been specifically trying to recruit women to these types of roles for some time. Some of its customers, such as single female households or those who are more vulnerable, sometimes prefer a female visitor.

“We are responding to the preferences of some of our customers who would perhaps prefer to welcome a woman operative in to their home when they need something repairing,” said Mark Earle, Head of Property Services. “We’ve struggled to recruit them to these types of roles simply because there are so few of them around. We believe there needs to be a drive to make these practical roles more interesting to young women.”

“The construction industry is so vast, there are a huge variety of roles and a number of routes for career progression for the right individuals,” said Don Dennis, Responsive Maintenance Manager.

Rachel Wadey, who recently joined Aldwyck as a Multi Trader, said: “I really enjoy coming to work. I work with a great team. We’re like a big family. We have banter of course but we also support each other which makes for a great working environment. I would encourage anyone who is thinking about a career in construction to get in touch and find out more. It really is a great career, there’s lot of opportunities – particularly in a well-established organisation like Aldwyck.”

>Anyone interested should upload their CV to www.aldwyck.co.uk/jobs or call 01582 869364 for an informal chat.