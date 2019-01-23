Work starts on 1,200-home Clipstone Park, which will also bring doctor’s surgery as part of £16m investment in Leighton Buzzard

Construction work has started on a new development, set to bring over 1,200 homes to Leighton Buzzard, as well as a number of facilities including a doctor’s surgery.

Clipstone Park will be delivered by Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes and Taylor Wimpey and will bring significant investment to the area, as the development process will underpin 2,400 jobs and contributions by the developers to the local authority.

L-R Ilir Gjini, Glenn Copper, Emma Walton and Wes Hosking

Glenn Copper, sales director and Ilir Gjini, construction director from Barratt and David Wilson Homes North Thames and Emma Walton, senior planning manager and Wes Hosking, site manager from Taylor Wimpey were on hand to officially cut the sod to mark the start of the construction work.

As well as new homes, a neighbourhood centre including shops, a community hall, a pub and a doctor’s surgery, leisure facilities, new schools as well as an extension to Vandyke Upper School are all planned for the development.

Over £16million pounds will be invested in Leighton Buzzard and the surrounding area as part of the planning agreement for Clipstone Park, with funds being used to support services and facilities for both new and existing residents.

Contributions will be made towards areas such as public transport and travel in the county, education and leisure.

Simon Francis, managing director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes North Thames, said: “Clipstone Park is an exciting development for Leighton Buzzard, which will bring significant investment to the area.

“We are delighted to be starting work on the new community and look forward to seeing the development take shape from now on.