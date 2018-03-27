Buzzard Scooter Club deliver Easter eggs and toys to Stoke Mandeville Hospital

Buzzard Scooter Club made their annual Easter Egg Toy Run to Stoke Mandeville Hospital on Saturday.

The riders met outside Ollie Vees in Market Square, Leighton Buzzard, and rode 22 miles to the hospital, collecting from shops on the way.

Buzzard Scooter Club Easter Egg Toy Run - the riders outside Ollie Vees

They travelled through Grove, Ivinghoe, Aldbury, Tring and Aylesbury to deliver Easter eggs and toys that had been donated to the children’s ward at Stoke Mandeville Hospital in Aylesbury.

A spokesman for Buzzard Scooter Club said: “The run went well and the rain just about held off. We would like to thank everyone who donated, in particular Leighton Buzzard Morrisons, Poundland, Tesco, Alsbury Garage, Post Office, Greyhound Inn, Marks and Spencer Tring and Aylesbury Tesco.

“They all contributed Easter Eggs and their customers also donated.”