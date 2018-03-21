Buzzard Scooter Club will be making their annual Easter Egg Toy Run to Stoke Mandeville Hospital on Saturday, March 24.

The riders will meet at 11am outside Ollie Vees in Market Square, Leighton Buzzard, and ride 22 miles to the Hospital, collecting from shops on the way, they will travel through Grove, Ivinghoe, Aldbury, Tring and Aylesbury.

Buzzard Scooter Club Easter Egg Toy Run 2017

They will be delivering Easter eggs and toys that have been donated by shops and members of the public, to the children’s ward at Stoke Mandeville Hospital in Aylesbury.

The riders will also be fundraising to buy recreational equipment to help the children’s recovery at the hospital.