Buzzard Scooter Club’s annual Easter Egg Toy Run

Buzzard Scooter Club will be making their annual Easter Egg Toy Run to Stoke Mandeville Hospital on Saturday, April 13.

The riders will meet at 10am outside Ollie Vees Cafe, in Leighton Buzzard, they will be riding 22 miles to the hospital collecting at shops and stores in Ivinghoe, Aldbury, Tring and Aylesbury.

Buzzard Scooter Club Easter Egg Toy Run 2018

They will be delivering Easter eggs and toys that have been donated by shops and members of the public, to the children’s ward at Stoke Mandeville Hospital in Aylesbury, the riders will also be fundraising on the journey.

Bruce Middleweek, of Buzzard Scooter Club, said: “The fundraising we do each year goes towards the purchase and replacement of activity and recreational equipment which assists the children during their recovery period while in hospital.

“New or good condition wipeable toys, DVD’s for up to 12 year olds. Please no fluffy toys or teddy bears.

“The public and shoppers in shops and supermarkets are always extremely generous donating Easter eggs and money in our collection buckets.”

Donations and Easter eggs can be left at Ollie Vees in Market Square, Leighton Buzzard.