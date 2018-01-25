C&C Training smash charity target for Hospice at Home Volunteers and Over the Rainbow

A Leighton Buzzard business with community spirit has raised £522 for charity.

Kind staff from C&C Training Ltd, along with their sister centre in Bury St Edmunds, originally set a target of £400 and were thrilled to donate their total to Leighton Buzzard’s Hospice at Home Volunteers and Over the Rainbow Children’s Charity (near Bury).

The fundraising took place in December, with the two directors Charlie Cadman and Ruth Crothers kindly donating luxury Christmas hampers as prizes for delegates, staff, and clients from the two C&C Training centres.

Ruth Crothers, finance and operations director, said: “I’m delighted C&C is supporting Hospice at Home Volunteers. Life can be hard work without the added complication of being ill; if the money we have raised goes towards helping others through difficult times, it is worth every penny.”

The hospice is looking for volunteers: 01525 854713.