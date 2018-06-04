CafeConnect launch in Leighton Buzzard could be the answer to your problems

CafeConnect launches in Leighton Buzzard this week offering free weekly drop-in sessions and opportunities for residents to meet socially and benefit from peer support.

Community Action Bedfordshire are running the project and aim to offer talks, activities and resources in response to the interests, issues and concerns raised by participants. The purpose is to build strong, healthy, interconnected communities and alleviate loneliness and social isolation.

CaféConnect is an opportunity for the public to benefit from peer support in a relaxed, safe environment and to:

> make connections with others in the locality

> share experiences and learn from others

> provide mutual support and friendship

> connect with community activities and groups

> be active and live life to the full

> enjoy FREE delicious cake and refreshments

A Community Action Bedfordshire spokesman said: “CaféConnect provides supportive opportunities for you and others to talk about a range of issues and concerns.

“Whether you experience social isolation or loneliness, have experienced a relationship breakdown, are unemployed, have an unhealthy lifestyle or lack social interaction or physical exercise, peer support will enable you to find positive and collaborative solutions for a better quality of life, whatever your story.

CaféConnect inspires you to learn and grow together while making sense of experiences through group activities, reflection and peer support, with a focus on initiating change and moving forward.”

CaféConnect will start on Thursday (June 7) and will run weekly from 1pm to 3pm at The TACTIC Centre, 17 Hockliffe Street, LU7 1HD.

You don’t need to make an appointment, just drop in.

For further information contact Gina on 07825 665038 or Community Action Bedfordshire on 01525 850559 or visit www.cabeds.org.uk.