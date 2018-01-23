Cali-R has dates for your diary in Luton, Dunstable and Flitwick

New year, new programme of events for the ever-popular Cali-R.

Promoter Sid Hudson kicks off 2018 at the United Services Club, High Street South, Dunstable, on Friday, February 9, when he mans the decks for the best of soul, Tamla Motown and ska. Tickets are £10.

The following month Sid and guest DJ Andy Chesham will present the Ultimate 60s Night, on Friday, March 23, again at the United Services Club (£8), with all the golden sounds from a very special decade. Later in the month Cali-r moves to Luton, for a bit of Easter madness on Saturday, March 31, with Venue 360, Gipsy Lane, providing the setting. Tickets are £10.

It’s back to the United Services Club on Friday, April 13, for Ska & Mod Night (£8) before a move to the Rufus Centre, Steppingley Road, Flitwick, on Friday, May 4 (£10) for a night of soul, Tamla and ska.

Tickets can be bought five weeks before each event from Big Stuff, Queensway, Dunstable (01582 666678); Vinyl Revelations Cheapside, Luton (01582 876391); or online through www.cali-r.com.