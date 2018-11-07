Calls for action to be taken to make A5 safer in Hockliffe after fatal crash

A councillor for Hockliffe Parish Council has called on Highways England to take immediate action to tackle the traffic problems on the A5 following another fatality on Monday.

Councillor Richard Alexander has written a letter to the Department of Transport calling for action to be taken to make the road safer, following a fourth fatality since June on the road.

A 22-year-old man was killed in a three-car collision on the A5 in Hockliffe on Monday morning.

Richard said: “We have suggested that double white lines be put in place along the A5 to make overtaking illegal, signage to inform people of the risk, a reduction in the speed limit in the village to 30mph and 50mph outside, speed cameras and traffic control at a particularly dangerous junction, Eastern Way onto the A5 which is on a blind summit with a national speed limit.

“All we are being told from Highways England is that it needs to go to committee for this, a feasibility study required for that, a budget raised for this and a discussion with this department for that.

“Highways England are doing what they can as they can, they have to have a study and a report before any changes are made, but it is not quick enough and now sadly a young man has lost his life on this dangerous road.

“The speed limit is dangerous not just for the village but further along by Eastern Way as well, the whole stretch of road is a problem.

“I have now written to the Secretary of Transport to see if there is anything that can be done because it is dangerous and more fatal collisions are happening on this stretch of road.

“I have asked other people to write to him as well but I think the next step will be an online petition, and gather signatures from people who feel the same way and want to make the road safer.

“There must be some sort of Emergency protocol that can be implemented to save lives, even if it is just the short term measures that could be implemented immediately or speed up the De-trunking process.”

In June, a 46-year-old man was killed when his motorcycle was involved in a collision with a car on the A5 near Hockliffe, and in August a 36-year-old woman and a 53-year-old woman died in a two car collision on the A5 between Hockliffe and Little Brickhill.

MP Andrew Selous has been supporting the residents with their campaign to reduce the speed on the A5 through the village from 40mph to 30mph.

He said: “I’m appalled, shocked and horrifying at another road traffic death in Hockliffe.

“The fact the young man was 22 years old, with his whole life ahead of him, makes it even more awful.

“I’ve spoken to Highways England this morning and have said that I want to see an action plan from them about what they intend to do about this situation by Wednesday of next week.

“That gives them five clear working days to come up with proposals. I obviously can’t order Highways England to do this, but I’ve told them it’s my expectation.”

A spokesman for Highways England said: “The whole team here at Highways England send our thoughts to the people affected by the recent incident on the A5.

“Any death on our roads is one too many. But it is too early to speculate about the cause of this accident and we await the result of the Police’s investigation into this tragic incident.

“We have already started work on a study of safety on the A5 which is looking at current speed limits and other safety measures through Hockcliffe.

“We will share the results of this work with the parish council as soon as it is complete.”