Calls for council to fix Leighton Buzzard’s ‘dangerous’ pavements

A Leighton Buzzard resident has called for Central Bedfordshire Council to fix the town’s ‘dangerous’ pavements.

The reader, who does not wish to be named, sent in photos she took of the pavements outside Waitrose.

Photos of the pavement near Waitrose sent in by a reader

She wants the council to take action and fix the pavements before someone hurts themselves.

She said: “It’s the pavements on the lower side of the High Street, near Waitrose, that are the worst for pedestrians.

“The pavements are really dangerous, it is uneven, there are holes and bricks missing.

“The potholes in the road are bad but now the pavements are just as bad, especially for elderly people, if we were walking with our trolley and it fell into one of those holes we would fall over or get stuck.

“I complained to the council a year ago and nothing has been done about it, now they are getting worse they need to do something.

“It is only a matter of time before someone gets hurt.”

A spokesman for Central Bedfordshire Council said: “The council is aware of these pavements, but would like to reassure the public that this is an aesthetic rather than a safety issue. We often need to do repairs at short notice.

“These repairs are made using standard kit that can be quickly used at any location to make holes and defects safe. As such, they may not match the existing surfaces.

“Leighton Buzzard town centre has a number of different types of older bespoke paving that we do not automatically hold in stock, which can be difficult to obtain.

“However later this year we are scheduled to make further repairs using replacement paving that matches the original materials more closely.

“That will help to make the paving look more attractive.”