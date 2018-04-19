Campaign to save Leighton Buzzard skatepark as council considers future of facility

One of the original fundraisers for Leighton Buzzard’s skatepark has launched a campaign to safeguard the facility as the town council reviews future provision.

A Facebook page ‘Save Leighton Buzzard Skatepark’ was set up after Leighton-Linslade Town Council began a consultation seeking views on the site and its usage.

The council consultation states: “The present Parson’s Close Recreation Ground skatepark facility has been in situ for a number of years and is nearing the end of its usable life. We provide an unsupervised play space and would welcome comments about our facility.”

The skatepark opened in 2002 after a group of young people fundraised to make their dream a reality.

In response to the council’s online survey, the Facebook page to save the skatepark was set up.

A spokesperson for the page told the LBO: “I was one of the fundraisers 15 years ago, I saw the post from the council about the survey and felt like we had to do something to save the skatepark.

“When it was first built, it was the place to be everyone was always there and people from other towns would come to use it.

“Now it looks run down, eveything around it has had improvements or is new but the skatepark hasn’t.

“It is in a prime location, in the town centre and easily accessible for people, I don’t think it should be moved but it does need a revamp.

“We have had a lot of support from people who have grown up using it and want it to remain where it is and as a skate park.

“I think if it has a revamp it will bring the buzz back to the town and give young people a place to go.”

In the past there has been talk of relocating the skate part to a more suitable position in the town, but Leighton-Linslade Town Council Mark Saccoccio says no decision has been taken about the future of the skatepark has been made.

He said: “I have been made aware of the Facebook site. The present skatepark facility has been in-situ for a number of years and is nearing the end of its viable life.

“The purpose of the survey is to better understand who uses it, how often it is used as well as future user aspirations.

“The survey findings will help inform any future paper that will be taken to Grounds and Environmental Services Committee for its consideration. At this stage, no decision has been taken about its future.

“The fact that the park lies within the flood plain will constrain the type of structure that can be built hence the structure you find now.

“Given the fact that the park is liable to flooding (and has flooded), it is highly unlikely that the Environment Agency will allow any kind of modern bowl style structure in this location for this reason. Therefore, if the Town Council were minded to refurbish, the principle of employing ramps would apply.”

> To fill out the survey for the skatepark consultation, which closes on Friday, May 2, visit: https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/DG9VMDB.