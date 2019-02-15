Can ‘Buba’ land Leighton Buzzard teenager RSPCA photographic prize?

A Leighton Buzzard teenager is feline hopeful of success after being shortlisted in the RSPCA Young Photographer Awards.

Kristina Calver, aged 18, has entered her image entitled ‘Buba’ in the People’s Choice section of the competition.

Online voting is now open for people to choose their favourite animal photo among the 13 shortlisted snaps taken by youngsters ranging from aged 9 to 18.

In December 2018, an official judging panel – made up of photographic experts including RSPCA vice president Chris Packham and several industry professionals – announced the overall winners of the RSPCA Young Photographer Awards 2018. The categories were Under 12 years, 12–15 years, 16–18 years, Portfolio, Picture Perfect Pets, The Human Impact on Animals, Mobile Phone and Devices. An overall winner was chosen by the judges from the winners of each category.

In part two of the competition (from February to March 2019), there is a special online poll, named ‘People’s Choice’, for the public to pick their winning photo from the Mobile Phone and Devices category featuring three age groups of Under 12s, 12-15s and 16-18 year olds, plus the Picture Perfect Pets category.

The winner of the RSPCA People’s Choice competition will receive a trophy and £100 worth of vouchers from Wex Photo Video.

Voting is now open and closes at 4pm on Friday, March 1. The winner will be announced on the RSPCA’s Facebook page at 5pm that day.

To vote go to https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/MDKGLTS?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=Friendly&utm_campaign=PeoplesChoice