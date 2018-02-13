Cancelled - wet weather puts a damper on Heath and Reach Village Pancake Race

Heath and Reach’s village pancake race has been cancelled because of wet weather.

The annual pancake race in Heath and Reach, which was due to take place today at 1pm on the field behind The Axe and Compass, was cancelled at 11.30am.

The Shrove Tuesday pancake race will not be rearranged for another day.

Sarah Smith, The Dukes landlady and one of the organisers said: “They had to cancel it because of the wet weather, it has been raining all day and the field was really wet and they cancelled it for safety reasons.

“We won’t be rearranging, it wouldn’t be right to have a pancake race not on pancake day.”

This is the first time Sarah has seen the annual village pancake race cancelled.

She said: “I have been a committee member for 11 years and it has never been cancelled.

“It was moved this year, it used to be at the recreation ground on Thrift Road.

“I am going to suggest clearing the car park at The Dukes and having it there on the tarmac next year, at least then it won’t be weather dependant.

“It’s a shame but something that can’t be helped.”

