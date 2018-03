Emergency services attended en masse after a car collided into a house in Eaton Bray this week.

The incident took place on Wednesday, February 28, at Knight Close.

A Bedfordshire Police spokesman said: “We were called at 3.10pm on Wednesday to reports of a collision between a car and house on Knights Close in Eaton Bray.

“One person sustained minor injuries.”

It is understood the driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital. Beds Fire and Rescue Service remained on scene to make the house safe.