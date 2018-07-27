Cat shot in the back in Leighton Buzzard

A worried Leighton Buzzard pet owner is sending a warning to others after her cat was callously shot in the back with an air gun.

Faye Chavgova, 36, of Carina Drive, became concerned on the morning of Friday, June 29, when her feline Lola became reclusive and didn’t want her owners to touch her.

Lola had to have her beautiful fur shaved at the vets, so her wound could be examined.

An x-ray at the vets revealed a pellet was stuck in Lola’s muscle, and now Faye wishes to warn other pet owners in the area to stay vigilant, especially after the community was recently rocked by the discovery of a decapitated cat’s head.

She said: “It’s shocking, so shocking.

“On the Friday morning I noticed Lola was under the bushes outside our house. I couldn’t get near her and when I tried to handle her later on she was growling.

“I could see she had been licking her fur and thought she might have been in a fight.

Lola a few months ago - post roast beef on a Sunday!

“I found a lump and took her to the vets, who sent her home with anti-biotics, before she was x-rayed on the Monday.

“It’s just horrific to know that someone would target her - she’s only one year old.”

Faye is now keen to promote a Cats Protection petition asking Members of Parliament to introduce licensing for air guns in England and Wales.

The charity has been monitoring press reports of air gun attacks on felines, while it has also conducted a survey of 1,000 vets in the UK.

In an online campaign video that charity claims: “44 per cent of vets treated cats with air guns in 2016 and 46 per cent of these air gun attacks are fatal.

“Cats are left unprotected in England and Wales where these lethal weapons are unlicensed.”

Indeed, while Lola is expected to make a full recovery, others such as campaign cat, Billy, were less fortunate, shot seven times and left with only one eye.

Cats Protection petition: https://cats.e-activist.com/page/7153/petition/1

A Bedfordshire Police spokeswoman, said: “We were called on Monday 2 July at approximately 4.20pm to a report of a cat with a pellet shot wound in Carina Drive, Leighton Buzzard.

“The investigation has been filed, pending further information coming to light.

“Anyone with information about this incident is asked to report it through our online reporting centre or by calling 101, quoting reference number 40/9369/18.”