CBC and police to take action against yobs in Leighton Buzzard

Central Bedfordshire Council says it is working with Bedfordshire Police to take action against yobs carrying out antisocial behaviour in Waterborne Walk.

Last month, the LBO reported on a gang of youths running riot as the extreme weather brought schools and many workplaces to close.

Among the reported incidents were several counts of physical abuse, including spitting at an elderly woman, throwing another woman to the ground, as well as attacking another teenage boy with a large wooden stick.

A Central Bedfordshire Council spokesman said: “We’ve been told that they have been cycling recklessly towards members of the public and there have been several near misses.

“They then become threatening and intimidating if challenged about their behaviour.

“If you have been a victim of this behaviour or witnessed these incidents happening, then please come forward and provide a statement as we need as much evidence as possible.”

MP Andrew Selous has also urged officers in Leighton Buzzard’s community policing team to take action on yobs causing mayhem across the town.

Mr Selous said: “Some of the complaints I’ve heard from my constituents have been horrific and this type of behaviour is completely unacceptable on our streets.

“I have regular meetings with the policing team and I’ll be urging them to take whatever action necessary to put an end to this.”

Residents can contact Central Beds Council’s antisocial behaviour team on 0300 300 8302 or Bedfordshire Police on 101 (ask to speak to the neighbourhood policing team for Leighton Buzzard).