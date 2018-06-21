CCTV images released after burglary at Stanbridgeford Sewerage Treatment near A505

Bedfordshire Police has released images of a man they would like to speak to about a burglary at Stanbridgeford Sewerage Treatment Works.

The incident happened on Sunday, April 22, and some cabling was taken from the works which are located near the A505 bypass.

CCTV image

A Bedfordshire Police spokeswoman, said: “Police responded to a monitored alarm at Stanbridgeford Sewerage Treatment Works, off the A505 at Billington, Leighton Buzzard, at approximately 11.15am on April 22.

“There was some damage and cabling was taken.

“We would like to speak with the man pictured as he may have information regarding a theft.

“If you know him, please contact us on 101 quoting JD/18286/2018. #BedsPolCCTV.”