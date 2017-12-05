Cedars student recognised for his charity work at YOPEY awards

A Cedars Upper School student won £100 at the recent YOPEY awards for the work he does raising money for charities.

Michael Desmond, of Willowbank Walk, was a finalist at the Atlas Young People of the Year awards in Cambridge, and won £100 [£50 for Keech Hospice Care and £50 for himself].

Michael was nominated for an award for his fundraising efforts. Last year the teenager raised £800 to split between Make A Wish, Great Ormond Street Children’s Hospital, Cancer Research UK and Scottish Mountain Rescue.

The 15-year-old was a runner up at the awards that recognise the achievements of young people in Bedfordshire.

He said: “I was a bit nervous but very excited about the awards and did not know what to expect.

“I did four different charity events including jumping off cliffs into the sea, a cyclothon, climbing Ben Nevis and swimming Lake Bala in Wales.

“I just like helping other people and I was realistic about my chances of winning but it’s been great.

“I do want to do more. I love cycling so I’d love to do more events to do with that.”

Michael’s mum, Sue, said: “We attended the YOPEY award ceremony.

“Michael was not one of the big winners, but he still won £100 which is to be split between himself and Keech Hospice Care.

“It was a really good night in Cambridge!”

He is now raising funds for his World Challenge Expedition to Peru in 2018, which he will be completing with some of his fellow pupils from Cedars Upper School.

They will be helping with community projects and tackling tough endurance tests.

YOPEY founder Tony Gearing said: “All the young people who take part in Young People of the Year are winners.”

During the evening Tony, who founded YOPEY in 2004 and was awarded the MBE by the Queen this year, said that it could be the final year of the county-based awards.