Celebrating 30 years

Students from Stagecoach Performing Arts took part in an attempt to set a new Guinness World Record for the largest simultaneous performance of one show.

Stagecoach Leighton Buzzard joined up with schools across the world to stage Disney’s Beauty and the Beast Junior on Sunday, July 1, to celebrate Stagecoach’s 30th anniversary.

Performed simultaneously at 6pm, Stagecoach aimed to have up to 200 of its schools taking part, up to 6,500 children were expected to be involved.

The current record is held by Stagecoach from 2008, to mark its 20th anniversary, the performing arts school achieved 66 performances of Glad Rags across the UK, Ireland and Germany.

Principal of Stagecoach Leighton Buzzard, Tracey Chatterley, said, “It went really well, I believe we smashed the world record but nothing confirmed until all footage has been viewed by Guinness.

“The children were amazing and the deputy mayor came and really enjoyed himself!

“Their performance was wonderful, emotional and exciting! I’m so proud of them all!”

Leighton-Linslade deputy mayor Cllr Dave Bowater attended on Sunday.

He said: “Wow, I got lucky that the Mayor was on holiday, this was amazing!”

Stagecoach has planned a year-long calendar of exciting opportunities to mark its 30th anniversary milestone, including hosting tea parties in schools across the country around the birthday.

A special commemorative Charity Gala will also award students, nominated by their Principals, for Creative Courage. The Gala will raise funds for YoungMinds, the UK’s leading charity championing the wellbeing and mental health of young people.

Stagecoach Performing Arts Leighton Buzzard is part of a network of more than 700 extra-curricular Performing Arts Schools worldwide.